Law firm Khaitan & Co expands presence in South India with Assentio Legal

MUMBAI: Law firm Khaitan & Co on Saturday said it is expanding its presence in Chennai by bringing in Assentio Legal, a boutique law firm based in South India within its fold effective 1 July.

Assentio Legal was founded by partners Thriyambak Kannan, Rohan Cherian and Renu Gopalakrishnan.

Kannan specialises in corporate, commercial and civil litigation, advising on issues arising under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and has also acted as a sole arbitrator in court appointed mandates, the statement said. Cherians's expertise lies in general corporate and commercial advisory, mergers & acquisitions, private equity and venture capital, and transactional support across sectors, while Gopalakrishnan's experience ranges from representing business houses on their inbound and outbound acquisition strategies, mining, trading and trade financing.

"We are delighted to welcome the Assentio Legal team into our firm. They bring in the right set of talent and values which makes them an ideal match for our presence in South India. We are certain that with their deep experience and understanding of the South Indian market, their excellent track record and skillset will enable us to significantly contribute to our clients with enhanced expertise and execution capabilities," said Haigreve Khaitan, Senior Partner, Khaitan & Co.

The focus of the Chennai office will be on advising clients on general corporate and commercial advisory, M&A, Private Equity and Venture Capital, Solvent and Insolvent Restructuring, Private and Public Investments, Real Estate and Dispute Resolution matters including mediation, domestic and international arbitrations, the statement said.

