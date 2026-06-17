Law firms deepen GIFT City presence as IFSC enters next growth phase

Yash TiwariKrishna Yadav
4 min read17 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Law firms also identify multinational treasury centres as one of the fastest-growing segments in the ecosystem.
Summary
The top law firms are expanding at GIFT City as the IFSC surpasses $100 billion in banking assets and sees fund commitments rise nearly 60-fold since 2020. 

The top law firms are expanding their presence in GIFT City as the country's only international financial hub crosses $100 billion in banking assets and draws an increasingly large roster of global clients, signalling a new phase for the Gujarat-based centre.

Khaitan & Co. and SNG & Partners are the latest to open offices at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), joining Trilegal, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Economic Laws Practice and Dhaval Vussonji & Associates in building a permanent legal infrastructure at the site. The moves reflect a sharp expansion in the breadth of GIFT City mandates, which now include investment funds and aircraft leasing, as well as insurance, fintech, and multinational treasury operations.

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“Having closely followed and contributed to the development of the legal and regulatory landscape over the years, we have witnessed first-hand the increasing maturity and scale of activity within GIFT City,” said Siddharth Shah, senior partner at Khaitan & Co., which opened their offices in GIFT City on 10 April. Another firm, Trilegal, said its decision to establish a GIFT City office was driven by the creation of the International Financial Services Centres Authority and the emergence of a dedicated regulatory framework.

The numbers support the optimism. The IFSC now has more than 1,034 registered entities, including 38 banks and 229 registered funds, all run by 162 fund management entities.

From niche hub to full-service centre

The law firms are also planning for the next wave of work. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, which has been in GIFT City since 2013, expects future mandates to come from data centres, artificial intelligence infrastructure, climate finance, digital assets, and foreign university campuses—all sectors that could further cement the centre's future as a rival to Singapore and other overseas financial services hubs.

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"The next phase will not be about counting entities; it will be about the intricate activities they undertake once integrated and the growing substance," said Paridhi Adani, partner and head of CAM's Ahmedabad office.

CAM is advising clients on matters ranging from regulatory approvals and leasing transactions to investment funds, treasury structures, foreign university campuses, infrastructure development and real estate projects around GIFT City.

Mint reached out to several other law firms, such as Candour Legal, SNG & Partners, and India Juris. Along with banks like SBI, and Central Bank of India, and the regulatory body IFSCA, operating in GIFT City. Their responses were awaited at the time of publication.

Economic Laws Practice, one of the first firms to establish a presence in GIFT City, said its early investment has paid off as the ecosystem matured.

"It was a strategic decision by the firm to establish an office in GIFT City, and the business has since improved," said Nishant Shah, partner at ELP.

Law firms also point to multinational treasury centres as one of the fastest-growing segments within the ecosystem.

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"GIFT City is increasingly viewed by MNCs as a global financial centre, with growing interest in establishing Global Treasury Centres in the IFSC," ELP said.

Lean operations in GIFT City

CAM is advising clients on matters ranging from regulatory approvals and leasing transactions to investment funds, treasury structures, foreign university campuses, infrastructure development, and real estate projects in and around GIFT City.

Dhaval Vussonji & Associates began operations in 2013 in GIFT City. The law firm described its presence as a strategic investment aligned with the long-term growth of the IFSC ecosystem.

Despite the growing opportunity, most firms continue to operate relatively lean teams. Khaitan & Co. has around 15-16 lawyers across Ahmedabad and GIFT City, while ELP's office comprises one partner and four to five professionals, with specialists from Mumbai, Delhi and other offices supporting complex matters when required.

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According to law firms, most GIFT City offices currently operate with lean teams, reflecting the market's early stage of development and the need for specialized expertise rather than large-scale staffing.

"Over the next few years, the market is likely to reward firms that have invested early in specialist expertise and developed a nuanced understanding of the IFSC's unique regulatory framework," said Shah from Khaitan & Co.

According to a senior executive in one of the banks that has set up a branch in GIFT City, the legal challenges come from trying to “establish a global hub like a Dubai or Singapore. There is more documentation involved for setting up offices and a different set of compliances.”

About the Authors

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

Krishna Yadav

Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.<br><br>With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.<br><br>Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.<br><br>Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.

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