Law firms deepen GIFT City presence as IFSC enters next growth phase

The top law firms are expanding their presence in GIFT City as the country's only international financial hub crosses $100 billion in banking assets and draws an increasingly large roster of global clients, signalling a new phase for the Gujarat-based centre.
Khaitan & Co. and SNG & Partners are the latest to open offices at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), joining Trilegal, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Economic Laws Practice and Dhaval Vussonji & Associates in building a permanent legal infrastructure at the site. The moves reflect a sharp expansion in the breadth of GIFT City mandates, which now include investment funds and aircraft leasing, as well as insurance, fintech, and multinational treasury operations.
“Having closely followed and contributed to the development of the legal and regulatory landscape over the years, we have witnessed first-hand the increasing maturity and scale of activity within GIFT City,” said Siddharth Shah, senior partner at Khaitan & Co., which opened their offices in GIFT City on 10 April. Another firm, Trilegal, said its decision to establish a GIFT City office was driven by the creation of the International Financial Services Centres Authority and the emergence of a dedicated regulatory framework.