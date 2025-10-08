Top law firm partners defy risks to trade stability for starting up
Neha Joshi , Priyanka Gawande 6 min read 08 Oct 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Over the past year, 10 partners from top firms like Cyril Amarchand, Trilegal, and AZB & Partners launched boutique ventures, boosting competition as leaner firms take on established players.
Karishma Sundara had already spent six years working at India’s top law firms before joining Trilegal, another marquee name in the country’s legal profession, as an equity partner three years ago. But an “irrefutable desire" to start her own practice lingered. In August, boutique legal services provider Kintsugi Law was born.
