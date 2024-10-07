Companies
Law firms tap younger lot for partner profiles as attrition rises
Summary
- Law firms such as Indus Law, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, JSA Advocates & Solicitors, Khaitan & Co, Trilegal, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co have seen high attrition. The need to plug attrition, promote younger talent and find those who can work on new-age policies are driving the change.
Lawyers in their early 30s are increasingly making it to partner roles at law firms, a stark contrast from a decade ago when one had to be 40 or above on an average for the coveted profile.
