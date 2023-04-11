Law schools put AI, crypto, climate courses in motion

Law schools put AI, crypto, climate courses in motion2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 01:07 AM IST
- Need for fresh talent capable of handling crypto, data, AI is on the rise
- Mumbai-based BITS Law School has launched courses on forensic science, metaverse, crypto
MUMBAI : With large corporations diversifying their businesses, and expanding to new markets, several leading Indian law colleges have incorporated courses in climate justice, artificial intelligence, mental health, European Union Law and space law in their curricula, said deans, recruiters and law firms.
