Lax Indian airlines spark worries of Covid-19 infection in jampacked skies

NEW DELHI : Airlines in India’s chaotic airports are failing to meet the aviation regulator’s guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19, especially on domestic routes and probably fearing flight delays, industry experts said.

That is a far cry from rigorous measures being followed by many of their global rivals, who have implemented additional measures beyond what regulators have prescribed.

US-based airlines like Delta and United Airlines have doubled down on efforts to contain Covid-19. These include regular cleaning programmes after almost every flight in addition to a 60-90-minute fogging process to disinfect the interiors.

Fogging takes place after an initial cleaning with tray tables lowered, and overhead bins and lavatory doors opened after every flight. Seatback entertainment touch-screens are given an extra cleanse with disinfectant wipes.

Internationally, airport kiosks are being disinfected multiple times daily, while passengers are being advised to check-in from their devices. In addition, ticket counters and airport lobby areas are being cleaned regularly.

Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Emirates have begun enhanced cleaning processes with strong disinfectants for all their flights.

Indian airlines often use the same aircraft for domestic as well as international operations. With as little as 20-30-minute turnaround time between flights, there’s often hardly any time left for the airlines to thoroughly disinfect a plane between flights.

“From my own experience over the last week flying around four Indian airports, no domestic airline was seen maintaining any sort of precaution to ensure their employees and cleaner crew were safe, apart from putting on a mask, and not a full personal protection suit," the founder and editor of travel website Livefromalounge.com Ajay Awtaney said in a post on his website.

“Unfortunately, if things blow up, we will find our airlines’ response lacking," he added.

Airline crew in India do not always wear hand gloves, or face masks at all times inside the planes, said Mark Martin, chief executive and founder of aviation consultancy Martin Consulting LLC.

“We should give more stress on safety measures on domestic flights and not confine this practice to international flights, as India is a high-risk environment for the virus to spread due to its sheer population," he said, adding that all aircraft need to be cleaned thoroughly and disinfected after each domestic flight.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last week directed airlines to equip ground handling staff, airline crew and other staff with disposable protective gear besides providing passengers too with such equipment.

IndiGo, Air India and GoAir didn’t respond to queries by Mint.

“AirAsia continues to actively monitor the outbreak and incidents of coronavirus, adhering strictly and going beyond the guidelines laid out by global health organizations to ensure the safety and comfort of our guests," an airline spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, said that it is following the DGCA guidelines on all routes.

Vistara has also set up a specialized task force to put in place various preventive, containment and de-contamination measures, the spokesperson added.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said that it is following the DGCA guidelines, while also putting in place a special advisory to all ground personnel.

“All international flights are treated with disinfectants post disembarkation of passengers. During night halt of aircraft, extensive deep cleaning of all fights is done," the spokesperson added.

The lax attitude provoked the DGCA to recently warn airlines over failing to carry enough self-declaration forms to distribute to international passengers before landing, leading to huge queues at arrival counters.

