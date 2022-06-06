Layer’r Shot manufacturer takes down TV ads amid criticism

Layer’r Shot manufacturer takes down TV ads amid criticism2 min read . 04:20 PM IST
- ‘We have voluntarily informed all our media partners to stop the telecast/broadcast of both the TV advertisements from 4 June,’ Adjavis Venture said
New Delhi: Adjavis Venture Limited, which sells Layer’r Shot branded body spray, on Monday said it “voluntarily" informed its media partners to stop the telecast of two television commercials, effective 4 June, after the advertisements were heavily criticized for promoting indecency against women.
On Monday, the brand issued a clarification on microblogging site Twitter.
“We, the brand Layer’r Shot would like to inform one and all that only after due and mandatory approvals, we have aired the advertisements, wherein, we never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments or feelings or outrage any women’s modesty or promote any sort of culture, as wrongly perceived by some," it said.
The brand has paused the telecast of the two offensive advertisements and apologised for the commercials that "consequentially caused a rage amongst the individuals and several communities and beg their pardon. Most importantly, we have voluntarily informed all our media partners to stop the telecast/broadcast of both the TV advertisements from 4 June with immediate effect," the statement added.
The campaigns drew flak from the country’s advertising watchdog and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting that sought immediate removal of the ads.
One of the commercials features four men having a conversation at a store as a woman walks in. As they spot the last remaining bottle of body fragrance, discussing who should take a ‘shot,’ the camera pans to the woman instead of the perfume bottle. The ad has drawn much flak for being offensive and promoting ‘rape culture'.
On Saturday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting wrote to YouTube and microblogging site Twitter to take down advertisements for the body spray.
“The video is detrimental to the portrayal of women in the interest of decency or morality, and in violation of rules of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which inter-alia provides that the users shall not host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share any information which is insulting or harassing on the basis of gender,“ the ministry said in separate emails to Twitter and YouTube. “In light of the above and in accordance with the rules, the intermediary (YouTube and Twitter) is hereby notified to not host the video on its platform," the email added.
Meanwhile, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), the self-regulatory body for advertising, said it has intervened to stop the publishing of the offending advertisement. ASCI said the ad “was potentially in serious violation" of its code against offensive advertising.
“The said ad is in potential violation of ASCI’s chapter II, which states that advertisements should contain nothing indecent, vulgar, especially in the depiction of women, or nothing repulsive which is likely, in the light of generally prevailing standards of decency and propriety, to cause grave and widespread offence," according to a statement issued by ASCI on 4 June.