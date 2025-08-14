Layoff alert! Dentsu Group to slash 3,400 foreign jobs to trim cost

Japanese advertising company Dentsu Group Inc. said it will cut about 3,400 jobs in markets outside of Japan, equivalent of 8% of headcount in the region according to a statement Thursday.
The company is mulling options including forming partnership for overseas operations, it said.
The advertising agency said it’s making “steady progress” to achieve an operating margin on 16% to 17% in fiscal 2027 and is expected to deliver approximately ¥52 billion ($355 million) in annual operating cost cuts, exceeding the target, it said.
