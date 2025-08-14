Layoff alert! Dentsu Group to slash 3,400 foreign jobs to trim cost

Dentsu Group Inc. aims for an operating margin of 16-17% by fiscal 2027, expecting annual cost cuts of ¥52 billion ($355 million).

Bloomberg
Updated14 Aug 2025, 01:17 PM IST
Dentsu Group Inc. plans to cut 3,400 jobs, or 8% of its workforce outside Japan. (Representative Image)
Dentsu Group Inc. plans to cut 3,400 jobs, or 8% of its workforce outside Japan. (Representative Image)(Image: Pexels)

Japanese advertising company Dentsu Group Inc. said it will cut about 3,400 jobs in markets outside of Japan, equivalent of 8% of headcount in the region according to a statement Thursday.

The company is mulling options including forming partnership for overseas operations, it said.

Also Read: Scotiabank Lays Off Investment Bankers in US, Asia Pacific

The advertising agency said it’s making “steady progress” to achieve an operating margin on 16% to 17% in fiscal 2027 and is expected to deliver approximately ¥52 billion ($355 million) in annual operating cost cuts, exceeding the target, it said.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesNewsLayoff alert! Dentsu Group to slash 3,400 foreign jobs to trim cost
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.