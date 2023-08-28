Layoff Drive: Experts suggest these proactive measures for companies to retain talent2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 01:44 PM IST
Layoffs are rising across the world, especially in the tech industry. This year, more than two lakh employees have been laid off so far, almost 40% higher than the number of layoffs in 2022, according to data from AltIndex.com. However, it also creates an opportunity for companies with long-term plans to recruit and retain top talent.