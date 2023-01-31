Layoff drive: OLX to fire around 1,500 workers globally1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 11:17 AM IST
Layoff drive: OLX will sack around 1,500 employees globally.
With several tech companies laying off workers across the country, OLX Group has also announced that it is firing 15% of its global workforce as the demand for its offerings has begun to slow down, according to a report in financial daily.
