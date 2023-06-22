comScore
Layoff drive: Uber to sack 200 employees from its recruitment division
Uber Technologies on Wednesday said that the company was laying off 200 employees in its recruitment division amid plans to keep the staff count flat through the year and streamline costs, according to a report published by Reuters. 

The reductions affect less than 1% of Uber's 32,700-strong global workforce and follow the ride-share company laying off 150 employees in its freight services division earlier this year.

The latest round of layoffs at Uber accounts for 35% of Uber's recruiting team, Reuters reported, citing the Wall Street Journal. 

Uber trimmed its staff count by 17% at the start of the pandemic in mid-2020 and has implemented smaller cuts than chief rival Lyft in recent months.

In May, Uber said that it was on track to post operating income profitability this year and that it was keeping its workforce flat after headcount fell sequentially in the March quarter.

 

(With Reuters inputs)

Updated: 22 Jun 2023, 09:43 AM IST
