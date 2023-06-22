Layoff drive: Uber to sack 200 employees from its recruitment division1 min read 22 Jun 2023, 09:07 AM IST
Uber Technologies to lay off 200 recruitment employees, as announced on Wednesday, according to a Reuters report.
Uber Technologies on Wednesday said that the company was laying off 200 employees in its recruitment division amid plans to keep the staff count flat through the year and streamline costs, according to a report published by Reuters.
