Layoff News: Carmaker Renault plans to cut 3,000 jobs through voluntary redundancy offer, says report

French carmaker Renault is reportedly planning to lay off 3,000 employees worldwide, primarily in support roles through a voluntary redundancy program — an offer where staff can choose to leave the company in exchange for a financial package, instead of being directly laid off.

The final decision on the lay off is expected to be made by the end of the year, reported French newsletter L'Informe.

Which job roles will be impacted? The job cuts are part of an internal cost savings initiative dubbed “Arrow,” under which Renault aims to reduce its workforce in support services such as human resources, finance and marketing by 15 per cent.

This target is expected to result in about 3,000 job cuts across the carmaker's headquarters in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt and other locations worldwide.

Even though Renault confirmed that it is considering cost cuts, but stated that as of now, no firm decisions have been made, and thus it could not confirm any official figures, Reuters reported.

"Given the uncertainties in the automotive market and the extremely competitive environment, we confirm that we are considering ways to simplify our operations, speed up execution, and optimize our fixed costs," a Renault spokesperson told Reuters.

At the end of 2024, Renault employed 98,636 staff worldwide.

Renault's financial performance This development follows Renault's July financial report, which reported a 11.2 billion euro ($13 billion) net loss for the first-half of the year, including a 9.3 billion euro write-down on partner Nissan.

Excluding the write-down, the company's net income declined to 461 million euros, less than one-third of the profit reported in a year earlier. This decline was attributed to a weaker van market, expenses associated with electric vehicles and rising commercial pressures stemming from an increasingly competitive environment.

