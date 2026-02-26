Layoff news: CNBC to cut nearly a dozen jobs; unify digital, TV news operations, says report

Feb 26 (Reuters) - CNBC is restructuring its newsroom to unify its TV and digital operations in a move that would result in nearly a dozen layoffs including the departure of the website's managing editor, Jeff McCracken, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The cuts are part of an overhaul under Editor-in-Chief David Cho, as CNBC prepares to introduce a paywall on its website, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the information was not public.

The layoffs are not aimed at cutting costs and the news organization plans to add some 40 roles in the coming year, according to two of the sources.

CNBC and McCracken declined to comment.

CNBC is among the most-watched cable networks thanks to its live coverage of markets and global business developments.

The layoffs come weeks after Versant Media, the parent company of CNBC, was spun out of Comcast.

Shares of Versant have declined more than 30% since the company listed on the Nasdaq in January.