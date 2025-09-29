Layoff news: Lufthansa plans to cut 4,000 jobs by 2030 amid AI push, says profit outlook strong

Layoff news: Aviation giant Lufthansa Group on September 29 said that it plans to cut around 4,000 administrative jobs in Germany by 2030, according to an AP report.

This comes amid increased use of artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation and consolidation of work among member airlines, the company said. It added that demand and profit outlook is expected to be strong in years ahead.

Lufthansa to cut 4,000 jobs: What we know The report cited the company statement saying that most of the 4,000 roles on the chopping block would be administrative roles based in Germany. Operational jobs are unlikely to be hit.

This comes amid deeper integration between member airlines Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, ITA Airways, Lufthansa, and SWISS, it added.

The Group is “reviewing which activities will be no longer necessary in the future, for instance due to duplication of work”, as per the statement.

The statement further noted that “profound changes” due to AI and digitalisation would increase efficiency across business areas and activities.

Lufthansa presents strategic plans to investors The report added that Lufthansa Group also presented its strategic plans to investors and analysts in Munich. According to the presentation, it expects strong demand for air travel amid limits on offerings of flights due to stretched supply chains for planes and engines.

That means a tight market that is keeping planes full and boosting revenue, as per the report.

The Group said it expected “significantly increased profitability” by the end of the decade, and is prepared to take on the company's “largest fleet modernisation in history”, it claimed. This undertaking would include addition of over 230 new aircraft by 2030, including 100 long-haul aircraft.

The Lufthansa Group is a globally operating aviation group that includes network airlines, point-to-point airline Eurowings and service companies. It had 101,709 employees in 2024 and generated revenue of 37.6 billion euros ($44 billion).