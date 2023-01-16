Layoffs at ShareChat to affect 600 employees

“We are sharing this note, along with other relevant details, on the personal email IDs of our colleagues who are impacted by this. Those of us reading this on our personal mail IDs would find Slack and company email inaccessible. I realize that this sudden revoking of access is not the ideal experience. We debated a lot about it, but this was the only practical solution," chief executive officer and co-founder Ankush Sachdeva said in the email reviewed by Mint.