Layoffs create pitfalls for finance executives looking to cut costs

States such as New York and California have adopted lower thresholds for notice. Some employees at Twitter Inc., which recently cut roughly half of its workforce, are now pushing back against the dismissals. In a federal lawsuit this month, plaintiffs alleged that the company violated the WARN Act and California’s equivalent by not providing enough notice of a mass layoff. San Francisco-based Twitter in a legal filing last week said it had met its legal obligations by giving workers 60 days’ notice of their termination along with pay and benefits. Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.