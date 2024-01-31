Layoffs in 2024: PayPal cuts 2,500 jobs, UPS to let go of 12,000 employees
Payment platform PayPal is planning to cut around 2,500 jobs while United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) has also announced to let go of 12,000 employees.
Payments firm PayPal Holdings is mulling over cutting about 2,500 jobs, or 9% of its global workforce, in 2024. The plan was revealed in a letter from CEO Alex Chriss on January 30. Meanwhile, United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) also announced the layoff of 12,000 jobs, according to a report by Bloomberg. UPS has explored the sale of its Coyote truck brokerage business in moves CEO Carol Tomé is taking to offset soft demand and higher union labour costs.