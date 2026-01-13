Layoffs news: Meta, BlackRock, Citigroup to fire hundreds of employees — and it's just the first month of 2026

Layoffs in 2026: At least three large companies have announced mass layoffs in the recent days, and January is not even over yet. The job loss trend that gripped 2025 seems to have entered 2026 too — at least for now — with giants like Meta, Citi Group and BlackRock laying off thousands of staff across roles.

The BlackRock layoffs were the most recent job cuts announced by a major company in this month, with the firm announcing that it will let go hundreds of employees.

Here is a list of major companies across the world that have announced layoffs in 2026 —

Meta Layoffs Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is planning to cut 10% of its workforce in the company's Reality Labs sector as it plans to restructure to put more money into AI, Bloomberg reported.

As per the report quoting a person familiar with the development, the Meta job cuts are expected later this week as the company wants to shift money away from some virtual reality products and into other AI wearables.

Last year, Mark Zuckerberg had asked company executives to look for budget reductions within the Reality Labs.

Citigroup Layoffs Banking major Citigroup is about to lay off around 1,000 employees this week as CEO Jane Fraser seeks to control costs and improve returns at the company. The Wall Street bank had around 227,000 employees at the end of September as per data shared by it.

The latest round of layoffs at Citigroup comes as part of the company's plan announced two years ago to eliminate 20,000 jobs by the end of 2026, as per a Bloomberg report quoting people in the know.

“We will continue to reduce our headcount in 2026,” Citigroup said in a statement.

“These changes reflect adjustments we’re making to ensure our staffing levels, locations and expertise align with current business needs; efficiencies we have gained through technology; and progress against our transformation work,” it added.

Under Fraser, who took over as CEO in 2021, Citigroup has seen a company-wide revamp where it exited much of its international retail business and restructured its core operations.

BlackRock Layoffs BlackRock on Monday said it will fire hundreds of employees across the company, becoming the latest Wall Street firm to announce job cuts.

As per a Bloomberg report quoting people in the know, the BlackRock layoffs will see around 1% of its workforce being let go, translating to around 250 employees across divisions.

“Improving BlackRock is a constant priority. Each year, we make decisions to ensure that our resources are aligned with our objectives and that we are well positioned to serve clients today and in the future,” a BlackRock spokesperson was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.