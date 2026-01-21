Layoffs news: New York's iconic Met Opera to fire nearly 10% administrative staff amid financial strain

The Metropolitan Opera of New York on Tuesday announced a round of layoffs as it continues to face financial strain even as it continues to take other drastic financial steps over the last five years.

The other measures that Met has announced includes a salary cut for its top-paid employees and the postponement a new production from its coming season.

According to a report by New York Times, the opera house will let go 22 of its administrative staff out of the 284 people who work in those roles, translating to about 10% of the total number of employees in the division.

Salary cuts and other cost-cutting measures According to the report by the NYT, as well as a separate report by The Guardian, the Met Opera layoffs will be accompanied with graduated salary cuts of top executives, including general manager Peter Gelb.

Top 35 executives including Gelb who got paid $1.4 million in 2024, who earn more than $150,000, will see their salaries being reduced anywhere between 4% and 15% as part of the cost-cutting measures.

Other senior figures whose pay will be temporarily reduced include music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin who earned $2.05 million in the most recently disclosed financial year that ended in 2024.

According to the NYT report quoting Gelb, the salary cuts were expected to be temporary and employees have been told that their salaries will be revised by August 2027 or earlier as Met Opera's financial situation improved.

“I have to show we can finance the Met going forward and at the same time demonstrate that we can cut the costs that we can cut without undermining our artistic results,” he told the newspaper.

The measures will also see the opera house postpone a new production from its coming season, and considering selling the naming rights as well as the sale of two Chagall murals, valued at a total of $55 million by Sotheby’s.

These cost-cutting measures are expected to save millions for Met Opera in the upcoming months, Guardian reported quoting a spokesperson. “These staff reductions, combined with some temporary salary reductions and other cost-cutting measures, will reduce the Met’s expenses by $15m for the remaining six months of the Met’s fiscal year, and by another $25m in the Met’s following fiscal year.”

The measures come after a a tentative deal was struck in September 2025 between the Met Opera and Saudi Arabia. Valued at around $200 million, the agreement would see Met — which has an annual operating budget of $330 million — perform for five winters at Riyadh's own opera house in exchange for Saudi subsidies.

However, Gelb told NYT that the cuts were prompted in part due to delays and uncertainty linked to the Saudi agreement.

“I’ve been assured that it’s going to go forward. But we have been waiting for some time,” he said.