Layoffs often leave companies worse off5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 07:13 PM IST
Job cuts alienate customers and sap morale among employees who have to pick up the slack.
Employers these days seem to feel they have plenty of employees — maybe even too many as the economy slows down. That’s what’s driving layoffs of tens of thousands of workers in tech, banking and other industries.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×