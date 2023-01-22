Layoffs often leave companies worse off

In health care, where staffing levels have been a problem for decades, understaffing can be life-threatening. Studies have linked low staff levels in hospitals to worse outcomes for patients — specifically, in a hospital without enough workers, patients are more likely to contract an infection (because of things like decreased handwashing by frazzled staff). They also are less likely to get the right dose of medication and generally more likely to die. Nurses in such hospitals are more prone to feeling burned out and less inclined to recommend their hospital to friends and family who get sick.

