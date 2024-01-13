‘Layoffs suck, but…,’ Google employee who lost his job of 19 years calls it a ‘blessing’. Here's why
Google has laid off hundreds of employees to reduce expenses and shift focus to artificial intelligence.
In the latest round of layoffs at Google, Kevin Bourrillion, a 19-year veteran and head of a prominent team, lost his job. Despite the challenges, he sees it as an opportunity for personal growth and explore new things.
Google hands pink slips to hundreds of employees
Google on Wednesday laid off hundreds of employees in various divisions to reduce expenses and shift focus to artificial intelligence. The job cuts affected the core engineering division, Google Assistant team, and the hardware division responsible for Pixel phones, Fitbit watches, and Nest thermostats.
Google said that most of the hardware cuts affected a team working on augmented reality, technology that combines the real world with a digital overlay.
"We've had to make some difficult decisions about ongoing employment of some Google employees and we regret to inform you that your position is being eliminated," the company told some workers in the division, according to text reviewed by The New York Times.
