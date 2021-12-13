NEW DELHI : PepsiCo’s snacking brand Lay’s has forayed into the flat cut chip or wafer-style chip market in India, the company said on Monday.

The company has roped in Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi for an advertising campaign that will run across multiple platforms.

“As market leaders, we at Lay’s continue to bring exciting category innovations that are attuned to the evolving preferences of the consumers. We are delighted to introduce ‘Lay’s Wafer Style’, flat-cut chips and the thinnest chips from the house of Lay’s in three great-tasting flavours," said Anshul Khanna, senior director and category head, foods, PepsiCo India.

The style of chips is often found in unbranded snacks sold across small shops. In India, Lay’s competes with ITC’s Bingo and Kellogg’s that sells Pringles apart from players such as Haldiram’s and Parle, to name a few.

Lay’s Wafer Style is the thinnest chips from the house of Lay’s and will be available in three delightful new flavours—Salt & Pepper, Tangy Treat & Sundried Chilli.

The packs are available at ₹5, ₹10 and ₹20 across all leading retail and e-commerce platforms in India.

