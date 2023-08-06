Lay's has initiated a social media campaign called 'What Lay’s Flavours My Friends Are Made Of', spearheaded by brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor.
As per an official release, this campaign aims to encourage the audience to express the significance of their friendships and celebrate their bonds by relating them to Lay's flavours.
Speaking about the development, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead – Potato Chips, PepsiCo India, said, “Lay's believes in the power of friendships and the unique flavours they bring to our lives. Through the ‘What Your Friends Are Made Of’ campaign, our aim was to evoke memories, laughter, and a sense of camaraderie that we share with our friends."
Rathor further added, “This campaign intends to add a sprinkle of fun and excitement to this year's Friendship's Day celebrations, inviting everyone to partake in the joy of sharing Lay's flavours with their closest companions."
As per the official release, during the campaign, content creators and influencers will step forward to share personal anecdotes of friendship, using Lay's as a symbol to convey the importance of their bonds.
The release further said that launched in 1995 in India, Lay’s is one of the brands from PepsiCo India. Lay’s has a range of offerings under its umbrella, with multiple flavours that cater to both local and international tastes. It is available in six flavours, the release noted.
