LazyPay expands pay-later service into quick-commerce sector

Anup Agrawal, Business Head, LazyPay said, “Online shopping picked up rapidly in India due to Covid-19. However, as the situation normalises, we are seeing continued growth trends and demands from customers, as evidenced by the quick rise of the q-commerce segment. We are very excited to partner with Zepto, given our shared objective for a convenient and hassle-free customer experience. Through this collaboration, we aim to make high-frequency purchases effortless, and we look forward to supporting Zepto reduce cart abandonment due to failed transactions."