LC Nueva AIF marks first close at $30 mn

LC Nueva, which plans to raise $40 million ( ₹300 crore) for its debut India-focused fund, said 25% of the capital was contributed by the investment manager and key stakeholders of Lighthouse Canton. It is planning to mark the final close by the end of May. “India’s private market is growing exponentially. It has a robust ecosystem that we are proud to be working with our investors and founders alike to mobilize capital for the purpose," Sumegh Bhatia, chief executive officer and managing director, LC Capital India, the Indian arm of Lighthouse Canton, said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}