Mumbai: Le Sutra Hospitality, known for its art-driven restaurants, is looking at expanding its portfolio with plans to open two new outlets annually and double its food product range in the next five years.

Founder Rahul Bajaj said the company is targeting a 25% revenue increase by 2028 as part of its growth strategy.

"In the last three years, we've added one location and launched products like savory bombolonis and artisanal chocolates. These initiatives have driven a 10% revenue growth," Bajaj said.

The Mumbai-based company’s cumulative growth over the past decade stands at 50%. Bajaj credited the success to Le Sutra’s unique hospitality concept. “Our art-driven approach and commitment to quality have struck a chord with customers, resulting in consistent market expansion," he said.

The brand is also focused on community-driven initiatives like the Silent Bakery, which trains and employs specially-abled individuals. "This initiative empowers the blind, deaf, and mute, providing them with meaningful work opportunities," Bajaj said.

Le Sutra's flagship property in Mumbai, Out of the Blue, sees an average monthly footfall of 3,500, up 5% from pre-pandemic levels. The company is already opening a new property in Lonavala, targeting weekend travellers. "We expect it to contribute 5% to our revenue within the first two years," Bajaj said. "The decision to establish a property in Lonavala stems from the region's growing reputation as a preferred getaway destination, coupled with an increasing demand for experiential stays in serene, natural settings. This move aligns seamlessly with Le Sutra Hospitality's vision of weaving art, culture, and luxury into unforgettable guest experiences."

Le Sutra remains a bootstrapped business despite opportunities for external investment. “We’ve chosen to stay independent to maintain consistency in food and service quality," Bajaj explained.

The company's latest venture, The Blue Gourmet 2.0, is already exceeding expectations, with revenue surpassing projections by 5%. The flagship product, savory bombolonis, accounts for 2% of total sales, with plans to scale operations to three additional locations.

"The potential for broader market penetration is substantial. Plans are underway to expand operations to three additional locations, with revenue projected to grow by 30% annually over the next three years. This trajectory positions The Blue Gourmet 2.0 as a key player in the evolving artisanal dessert space, blending innovation with a scalable growth strategy," added Bajaj.

