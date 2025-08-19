LEAD School eyes government schools to revive growth momentum
The move marks a shift for the Mumbai-based company, which has so far focused on private schools only. While profitability has improved due to cost rationalisation, revenue growth has plateaued, prompting the firm to widen its customer base.
WestBridge and GSV-backed edtech firm LEAD School is eyeing government schools as a new market for its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings, as the company looks to expand its total addressable market and revive growth momentum after achieving break-even at the Ebitda level.