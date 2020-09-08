Leading Indian IT company HCL sets up 1st development centre in Lanka

Leading Indian IT company HCL sets up 1st development centre in Lanka1 min read . 05:29 PM IST
SRI LANKA : India’s leading IT company HCL has set up its first development centre in Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission here said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who attended the inauguration ceremony, spoke about Sri Lanka’s efforts to accord priority to the IT sector and develop the country as a global technology hub.
He observed that the presence of HCL, a global IT leader, in the country is an asset for Sri Lanka and will generate significant opportunities for the youths.
India’s High Commissioner Gopal Baglay said that HCL’s presence in Sri Lanka would help in empowering the youth through the creation of jobs and enabling the transfer of knowledge and skills.
India shares its capabilities with all friends and partners, and India would continue to develop its multi-faceted cooperation with Sri Lanka for the progress and prosperity in the region.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
