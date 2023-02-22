One of the largest semiconductor chip makers in the world, Intel Corporation on Wednesday revised its dividend policy by trimming quarterly dividends by at least 65.75% for stockholders. Now, Intel will pay a dividend of 12.5 cents from the earlier 36.5 cents. However, the US-based company has reaffirmed its first-quarter outlook for the year 2023.

In a statement on Wednesday, Intel said, "its board of directors has reset its dividend policy, reducing the quarterly dividend to $0.125 per share (or $0.50 annually) on the company’s common stock."

Headquartered in California's Santa Carla, Intel will pay this dividend on June 1, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 7, 2023.

Intel said, "the decision to decrease the quarterly dividend reflects the board’s deliberate approach to capital allocation and is designed to best position the company to create long-term value."

Further, it added, "the improved financial flexibility will support the critical investments needed to execute Intel’s transformation during this period of macroeconomic uncertainty."

Intel which first initiated a dividend in 1992, has since then delivered a dividend of more than $80 billion in cash returns to the company’s stockholders, and the board is committed to maintaining a competitive dividend.

Meanwhile, Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel said, "Prudent allocation of our owners’ capital is important to enable our IDM 2.0 strategy and sustain our momentum as we rebuild our execution engine."

Gelsinger stated that Intel remains on track to deliver five nodes in four years and continues to expand the IFS (Intel Foundry Services) customer base.

He highlighted that the company is well into the ramp of 13th Gen Intel Core and 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, and we look forward to the launch of Meteor Lake and Emerald Rapids in 2023 and Granite Rapids and Sierra Forest in 2024.

In addition to prudent capital allocation, Intel continues to take decisive actions to advance its strategy, optimize its cost structure and provide transparency to its stakeholders.

David Zinsner, the chief financial officer of Intel said, "We are well on our way to meeting our commitment to reduce $3 billion in costs this year as we look to deliver $8 to $10 billion in savings exiting 2025."

He added, "while we will continue to prudently manage cash and capital outlays in the near term, we are setting the foundation for significant operating leverage and free cash flow growth when we emerge from this period of outsized investments."

On its quarterly outlook, Intel said, "also reaffirmed its first-quarter 2023 business outlook provided at its most recent earnings call..."

The Q1 outlook includes --- revenue of between $10.5 billion and $11.5 billion; gross margin of 34.1% on a GAAP basis and 39% on a non-GAAP basis; tax rate of (84%) on a GAAP basis and 13% on a non-GAAP basis; and earnings per share of $(0.80) on a GAAP basis and $(0.15) on a non-GAAP basis.