Leading semiconductor chip maker Intel slashes quarterly dividend by nearly 66%, reaffirms Q1 outlook
- The US-based Intel will pay this dividend on June 1, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 7, 2023.
- Intel which first initiated a dividend in 1992, has since then delivered a dividend of more than $80 billion in cash returns.
One of the largest semiconductor chip makers in the world, Intel Corporation on Wednesday revised its dividend policy by trimming quarterly dividends by at least 65.75% for stockholders. Now, Intel will pay a dividend of 12.5 cents from the earlier 36.5 cents. However, the US-based company has reaffirmed its first-quarter outlook for the year 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×