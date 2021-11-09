Leap India raises 104 crore from UK’s CDC Group

Srini Nagarajan, Managing Director and Head of Asia at CDC, said, “...our investment is aimed at bolstering Leap India’s handling and storage capacity, helping to reduce food loss, and ensuring that the nutritional needs of low-income household are met. Moreover, we hope that our investment in the nascent Agri-silo sector will have a demonstration effect in the market and attract greater funding to similar projects over the next 5 years. Through this commitment, our goal is to help scale responsible businesses that are creating climate mitigating solutions that will ensure communities are fed, economic opportunities increase, while amplifying long-term inclusive development in the society."