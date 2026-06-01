Mumbai: Marengo Asia Healthcare, the hospital platform backed by Samara Capital and the family offices of the Havells and Godrej groups, is seeking to raise ₹400-500 crore, with LeapFrog Investments, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) evaluating a minority stake in the company, three people aware of the discussions said.
Leapfrog, IFC and NIIF eye ₹400 crore minority stake in Marengo Asia Healthcare
SummaryMarengo will likely use the proceeds to fund its next level growth phase, including inorganic growth plans and expanding its Gurgaon and Faridabad capacity
Mumbai: Marengo Asia Healthcare, the hospital platform backed by Samara Capital and the family offices of the Havells and Godrej groups, is seeking to raise ₹400-500 crore, with LeapFrog Investments, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) evaluating a minority stake in the company, three people aware of the discussions said.
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Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.
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