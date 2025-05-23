Leela to retain its 'niche, complete luxury' hotel identity even after IPO: CEO

Schloss Bangalore Ltd earlier this week said it will open its ₹3,500 crore initial public offering on 26 May, making it the largest IPO in the country's hospitality sector to date. The company has scaled down the issue from an earlier ₹5,000 crore plan, citing robust cash flows in recent quarters, and will use the proceeds to fully repay its ₹2,500 crore debt, making it a debt-free business. "We see it as a very positive spin because our primary need of the IPO proceeds was to pay our debt and we had to pay ₹2,500 crore of debt. Our need for capital has gone down. And the size of reduction of the offer for sale (OFS) shows a promoter confidence in the brand and the company," he said.