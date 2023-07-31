comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 31 2023 15:56:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.15 2.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.45 4.02%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 266 3%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 465.6 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,651.1 0.38%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Leela launches second managed hotel in Kerala
Back

New Delhi: The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has launched its second hotel in Kerala. The company said it will be under the brand ‘The Leela Ashtamudi, A Raviz Hotel’. Raviz Hotel & Resorts has two other properties in Kerala and is under the umbrella business of RP Group. The hotel is two hours from Thiruvananthapuram near the Ashtamudi Lake and is the second managed property in Leela’s portfolio.

The Leela was founded in 1986 by CP Krishnan Nair and was acquired by Brookfield Asset Management in 2019.

Anuraag Bhatnagar, its chief executive officer said, “Kerala has historically been one of our key markets and strategically significant to our growth in the region. The resort marks another milestone in our journey as we continue to grow in alluring leisure destinations across the country."

Ravi Pillai, chairman of the RP Group added,"The coming together of the two companies provides the unique opportunity to place Kerala at the heart of global leisure and wellness travel and further reimagine and elevate the high standards of hospitality that exist in the region with unparalleled levels of luxury and warm and gracious service – both of which The Leela brand is known for." The hotel has a 93-room inventory and four dining venues.

Hotel Leelaventure, the company owned by the Nair family, had a high debt burden of about 3,950 crore as of March 2019. This debt was incurred to finance the company’s expansion, which included the construction of new hotels and the acquisition of other properties. That year, Hotel Leelaventure was forced to sell its assets to Brookfield Asset Management in order to repay the debt.

The sale included the company’s flagship property in Mumbai, as well as four other hotels in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Udaipur. The sale also included the Leela brand and other intellectual property assets.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 02:48 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout