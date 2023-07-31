Leela launches second managed hotel in Kerala1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 02:48 PM IST
The hotel is two hours from Thiruvananthapuram near the Ashtamudi Lake and is the second managed property in Leela’s portfolio
New Delhi: The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has launched its second hotel in Kerala. The company said it will be under the brand ‘The Leela Ashtamudi, A Raviz Hotel’. Raviz Hotel & Resorts has two other properties in Kerala and is under the umbrella business of RP Group. The hotel is two hours from Thiruvananthapuram near the Ashtamudi Lake and is the second managed property in Leela’s portfolio.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×