New Delhi: The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has launched its second hotel in Kerala. The company said it will be under the brand ‘The Leela Ashtamudi, A Raviz Hotel’. Raviz Hotel & Resorts has two other properties in Kerala and is under the umbrella business of RP Group. The hotel is two hours from Thiruvananthapuram near the Ashtamudi Lake and is the second managed property in Leela’s portfolio.

The Leela was founded in 1986 by CP Krishnan Nair and was acquired by Brookfield Asset Management in 2019.

Anuraag Bhatnagar, its chief executive officer said, “Kerala has historically been one of our key markets and strategically significant to our growth in the region. The resort marks another milestone in our journey as we continue to grow in alluring leisure destinations across the country."

Ravi Pillai, chairman of the RP Group added,"The coming together of the two companies provides the unique opportunity to place Kerala at the heart of global leisure and wellness travel and further reimagine and elevate the high standards of hospitality that exist in the region with unparalleled levels of luxury and warm and gracious service – both of which The Leela brand is known for." The hotel has a 93-room inventory and four dining venues.

Hotel Leelaventure, the company owned by the Nair family, had a high debt burden of about ₹3,950 crore as of March 2019. This debt was incurred to finance the company’s expansion, which included the construction of new hotels and the acquisition of other properties. That year, Hotel Leelaventure was forced to sell its assets to Brookfield Asset Management in order to repay the debt.

The sale included the company’s flagship property in Mumbai, as well as four other hotels in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Udaipur. The sale also included the Leela brand and other intellectual property assets.