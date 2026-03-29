Mumbai-based Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts is accelerating expansion across India’s luxury hospitality segment, betting on a long runway for high-end travel while maintaining tight control over brand standards and key assets.
Leela Palaces ramps up expansion to tap India’s booming luxury travel
SummaryLeela Palaces Hotels is accelerating expansion in India's luxury hospitality with nine new properties. With a solid financial position and rising demand, the company aims to have 24 hotels by FY30 while enhancing member loyalty through exclusive clubs.
Mumbai-based Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts is accelerating expansion across India’s luxury hospitality segment, betting on a long runway for high-end travel while maintaining tight control over brand standards and key assets.
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