Leela Palaces ramps up expansion to tap India’s booming luxury travel

Stronger demand

Bhatnagar pointed out that demand for luxury hospitality in India has strengthened after the pandemic, and there's no looking back. Geopolitical tensions in West Asia have also shifted some outbound travel back to India, boosting demand in wildlife, heritage and mountain destinations. "We hope to see that in Q2 FY27 and beyond. We have seen postponement and deferment in events that were to happen in March as well to later months, so we expect to see good traction in Q2 (July-September 2026)," he added.