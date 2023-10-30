Legal respite: China Evergrande's court hearing deferred to Dec 4; judge gives last chance for resolution plan
Justice Chan conveyed that Evergrande must submit a concrete revised restructuring proposal before the next hearing; or face the possibility of liquidation. The next hearing would thus be pivotal, and a decision on the winding-up order would be reached.
Hong Kong High Court judge Linda Chan has deferred today's hearing of China Evergrande Group to December 4, Reuters reported. Justice Chan warned this is the “final" such opportunity for the troubled real estate company.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message