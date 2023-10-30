Justice Chan conveyed that Evergrande must submit a concrete revised restructuring proposal before the next hearing; or face the possibility of liquidation. The next hearing would thus be pivotal, and a decision on the winding-up order would be reached.

Hong Kong High Court judge Linda Chan has deferred today's hearing of China Evergrande Group to December 4, Reuters reported. Justice Chan warned this is the "final" such opportunity for the troubled real estate company.

Evergande was scheduled for a hearing today on October 30 in regards to possible winding-up of business. The adjournment now allows the developer to present its restructuring plan to avoid potential liquidation, it added.

Judge's Words Justice Chan conveyed that Evergrande must submit a "concrete" revised restructuring proposal before the next hearing; or face the possibility of liquidation. The next hearing would thus be pivotal, and a decision on the winding-up order would be reached.

Chan noted that a liquidator might still engage in negotiations with creditors to pursue a restructuring deal.

The winding-up lawsuit has lingered in the court for nearly 17 months, facing multiple delays, as per a Bloomberg report. Judge Chan is known for her experience in handling insolvency cases, it added.

Following the adjournment on Monday, Evergrande's shares pared losses from their morning session peak of 23 percent to 8 percent.

Uncertainity Looms A potential liquidation of Evergrande, despite its reported total assets of $240 billion as of end-June, could send shockwaves through already fragile capital markets, as per Reuters. However, it is anticipated to have limited immediate effects on the company's ongoing operations, including its numerous home construction projects.

“I don't think anyone wants to see it liquidated. But right now, we don't see a better option could be offered by Evergrande, so the chance is still high that it would be wound up eventually," an Evergrande bondholder told Reuters.

Debt Crisis Background Evergrande, bearing a staggering debt load exceeding $300 billion, including $19 billion in international market bonds, defaulted on offshore debt in late 2021, signifying the onset of a debt crisis within China's property sector.

This case in Hong Kong's High Court represents a significant chapter in the tumultuous history of China's real estate industry, Bloomberg report noted. If ordered to liquidate, Evergrande would become the largest Chinese developer to face such a fate.

A potential liquidation would introduce further uncertainty into China's property debt crisis, which is entering its fourth year amid record defaults.

The Hong Kong court has issued at least three wind-up orders for Chinese developers since the property debt crisis began, despite jurisdictional challenges and China's interest in supporting developers to ensure home-buyers receive their properties, the Bloomberg report added.

Challenges for Evergrande have intensified on various fronts. Founder Hui Ka Yan has faced suspicion of committing crimes and been placed under police control, as disclosed by the company in late September. Once Asia's second-richest man with a peak net worth of $42 billion in 2017, Hui's fortunes have dwindled to approximately $970 million.

