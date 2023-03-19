Legal sector heads for more competition3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 11:18 PM IST
Legal heads said the development will be akin to how Singapore has opened up in the past two decades as a hub for global corporate litigation.
MUMBAI : Competition in corporate law practices will increase following the entry of foreign law firms in India. Several firms, such as Saraf and Partners, Pioneer Law, Nishith Desai and Associates, DLA Piper and Spice Route Legal, among others, said charge out rates will increase, referrals from foreign firms will cease and a large number of Indian professionals will join the local arm of the global law firms.
