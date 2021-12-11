LegalPay raises funds in round led by Venture Catalysts, Amity Technology Incubator

“We work on the global best practices and enable our investors to invest in asset-classes that were previously available only to the ultra-rich. While doing so, we also contribute to the economic machinery and enable justice for businesses, specifically MSMEs that form backbone of Indian economy. One of our flagship product is interim finance under IBC 2016 that provides super secured loan to the distressed entities for short-term period. Distress and special situation investing has always been a keen focus area for us and we look forward to enable our investors to invest in such areas," said founder and CEO Kundan Shahi.