Legato takes up large office spaces on lease in Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU : Legato Health Technologies has taken up over 10 lakh sq ft of office space on lease in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, in line with its multi-city expansion and growth strategy in India.In Hyderabad, it has leased around 578,894 sq ft of space in Phoenix Avance Business Hub, and in Bengaluru, about 5,00,000 sq ft t Bagmane Solarium City, Whitefield.Both centres are expected to open in March.In Bengaluru, the monthly rentals would be around ₹62 per sq ft and the lease tenure is for five years, according to documents accessed by real estate data and analytics firm Propstack. Legato will also have access to around 811 car parks at the centre.Currently, Legato has two offices each in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and one incubation center in Gurugram (Candor Techspace, Sector 21). It has over 17,000 employees working in the country, across the three cities.A Legato spokesperson confirmed both the lease transactions.In Gurugram, Legato said it has plans to expand the operations to more than 2,00,000 sq ft of space over the next two years.“Legato is primarily into services related to healthcare including digitization, data management, claims processing among others. All things related to healthcare are bound to find greater traction in a post-covid era. That could translate to higher sign-ups for insurance schemes and increased claims. With multiple existing offices in India, it’s apparent that Legato has decided to make India their back-office hub with this new facility," said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder, Propstack.Global capability centers (GCC) such as Legato are expected to play a key role in absorption of commercial office space in India, along with companies in e-commerce, technology, logistics among others. Hyderabad in particular has emerged as a thriving base for pharmaceuticals and healthcare, prompting a growth in GCCs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BENGALURU : Legato Health Technologies has taken up over 10 lakh sq ft of office space on lease in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, in line with its multi-city expansion and growth strategy in India.In Hyderabad, it has leased around 578,894 sq ft of space in Phoenix Avance Business Hub, and in Bengaluru, about 5,00,000 sq ft t Bagmane Solarium City, Whitefield.Both centres are expected to open in March.In Bengaluru, the monthly rentals would be around ₹62 per sq ft and the lease tenure is for five years, according to documents accessed by real estate data and analytics firm Propstack. Legato will also have access to around 811 car parks at the centre.Currently, Legato has two offices each in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and one incubation center in Gurugram (Candor Techspace, Sector 21). It has over 17,000 employees working in the country, across the three cities.A Legato spokesperson confirmed both the lease transactions.In Gurugram, Legato said it has plans to expand the operations to more than 2,00,000 sq ft of space over the next two years.“Legato is primarily into services related to healthcare including digitization, data management, claims processing among others. All things related to healthcare are bound to find greater traction in a post-covid era. That could translate to higher sign-ups for insurance schemes and increased claims. With multiple existing offices in India, it’s apparent that Legato has decided to make India their back-office hub with this new facility," said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder, Propstack.Global capability centers (GCC) such as Legato are expected to play a key role in absorption of commercial office space in India, along with companies in e-commerce, technology, logistics among others. Hyderabad in particular has emerged as a thriving base for pharmaceuticals and healthcare, prompting a growth in GCCs.