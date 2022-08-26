New Delhi: GMR and Adani groups that bought two franchises in Legends League Cricket have named their teams India Capital and Gujarat Giants, respectively. This follows the same theme that the companies have used in other franchises they own in the Indian Premier and UAE T20 leagues.

In the UAE International League T20, the two have named their teams Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants. GMR also co-owns the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Adani Sportsline is a company of the Adani Group and owns another team with the same name, Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Legends League announced its tie up with the two groups to acquire a franchise each at an undisclosed sum.

This season will follow a new format with four franchise teams unlike the last season that followed a country-wise three teams format. The teams then were India, Rest of Asia and Rest of the World.

There will be two more team announcements in the coming days. LLC will start from Eden Gardens at Kolkata followed by Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack & Jodhpur. The play-offs and finals are expected to be in Dehradun.

Vivek Khushalani, founder and chairman of the league said, “This is a very proud moment for us that we have two iconic groups come in as our partners. As owners of multiple sports franchises, they will bring in immense value to the league."

In the last season, the overall expenditure of the league was $7 million for the entire project. This season, the league will spend close to $15 million and is looking to tweak the business model in such a way that it will make all the teams break even in this season.

Last season the league was broadcast on Sony, both digitally and on television. This year’s broadcast partner is yet to be announced.