Legends League Cricket: Adani’s team is Gujarat Giants, GMR’s India Capitals1 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 03:11 PM IST
In the UAE International League T20, GMR and Adani have named their teams Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants
In the UAE International League T20, GMR and Adani have named their teams Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants
Listen to this article
New Delhi: GMR and Adani groups that bought two franchises in Legends League Cricket have named their teams India Capital and Gujarat Giants, respectively. This follows the same theme that the companies have used in other franchises they own in the Indian Premier and UAE T20 leagues.