“We are super happy with our performance here,” Kristensen said. “We opened four Lego certified stores in India this year and we have Lego.in. Now is the time to have India operate as a more dedicated business unit. We will have more people to hire as the business becomes bigger.”



Lego has operated an office in India since 2019 but launched its first official store in the country in Gurugram in May last year. Since then, the company has expanded to eight stores, with four in Bengaluru, and one each in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Chennai.