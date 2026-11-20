MUMBAI: Lego, best known for its colourful, interlocking bricks, will spin off its India operations into a separate business unit from 1 January, a top executive said.
India will operate as an independent business unit within the family-held Danish toymaker’s international operations, Claus Kristensen, senior vice president for Lego Asia Pacific, told Mint.
“We are super happy with our performance here,” Kristensen said. “We opened four Lego certified stores in India this year and we have Lego.in. Now is the time to have India operate as a more dedicated business unit. We will have more people to hire as the business becomes bigger.”
Lego has operated an office in India since 2019 but launched its first official store in the country in Gurugram in May last year. Since then, the company has expanded to eight stores, with four in Bengaluru, and one each in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Chennai.