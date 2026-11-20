MUMBAI: Lego, best known for its colourful, interlocking bricks, will spin off its India operations into a separate business unit from 1 January, a top executive said.
MUMBAI: Lego, best known for its colourful, interlocking bricks, will spin off its India operations into a separate business unit from 1 January, a top executive said.
India will operate as an independent business unit within the family-held Danish toymaker’s international operations, Claus Kristensen, senior vice president for Lego Asia Pacific, told Mint.
India will operate as an independent business unit within the family-held Danish toymaker’s international operations, Claus Kristensen, senior vice president for Lego Asia Pacific, told Mint.
“We are super happy with our performance here,” Kristensen said. “We opened four Lego certified stores in India this year and we have Lego.in. Now is the time to have India operate as a more dedicated business unit. We will have more people to hire as the business becomes bigger.”
Lego has operated an office in India since 2019 but launched its first official store in the country in Gurugram in May last year. Since then, the company has expanded to eight stores, with four in Bengaluru, and one each in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Chennai.
The stores and its direct-to-consumer storefront are operated by Ample Group, a Bengaluru-based company that also runs stores for premium brands including electronics brand Bose and sportswear brand Under Armour.
Kristensen declined to share the details of Lego’s investments in India or the size of the business in the country. Globally, the company reported a 12% jump in revenue for calendar 2025 to DKK 83.5 billion ($12.26 billion) and an 18% jump in operating profit to DKK 22 billion ($3.23 billion).
India store plans
Lego’s operations in India are managed by country manager Bhavana Pandey Mandon, who was elevated to the role in January 2024 after serving as the company’s marketing director for India. In February, Mandon told Reuters that Lego plans to open 50 stores in the country by 2030.
Lego is also investing in toy design in India, Kristensen said. In February last year, Lego’s Creative Play Lab signed an agreement with CDAC-Noida, a research organization run by the ministry of electronics and IT, to train young Indian engineers from socially disadvantaged backgrounds in toy design.
According to the government’s latest estimates, India’s toy industry was worth $1.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate of 10.1% to $4.1 billion by 2032, eventually reaching $17.4 billion by 2047.
India has also turned from a net importer of toys to a net exporter. In FY26, India imported toys worth $232 million but exported toys worth $384 million, per data from the ministry of commerce.