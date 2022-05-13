Leisure Hotels Group, a resort chain with 29 properties in North India, has announced the launch of its 12-room Fishermen’s Lodge in Bhimtal, Uttarakhand.

This will be the company’s 21st property. It has 12 locations in the state. The resort is in close proximity to places of tourist interest, 22 km from Nainital and about 300 km from Delhi NCR.

Vibhas Prasad, director, Leisure Hotels Group said, “The new openings are a part of the group’s continued commitment to the state. We feel there are still unexplored locales within the state and many tourism circuits have yet to be explored, hence, we are on a quest to put Kumaon Uttarakhand on the national tourism map that has close proximity to Delhi NCR, UP, Punjab & Haryana."

Since its foundation in 1989, the group has served travellers in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Uttar Pradesh at 18 locations.

The group’s portfolio of 29 properties includes smart business hotels, boutique resorts, villas and camps.

According to JLL in a report, the Indian hospitality sector witnessed a rapid and strong recovery post the third wave in January 2022, driven by growth in demand for leisure, wedding, and business travel. As a result, Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) witnessed a growth of 39.1 % year-on-year (YoY) in Q1, 2022 (Jan-March).

However, the sector witnessed a 15.9% negative growth at a pan-India level in RevPAR in Q1 2022 compared to Q4 2021, due to the third wave of the pandemic, added JLL’s Hotel Momentum India (HMI) Q1, 2022 report