NEW DELHI : Resort chain Leisure Hotels Group, which has a portfolio of 29 properties spanning North India, has partnered with IHCL-backed Ginger hotels to launch a new hotel in Greater Noida. Ginger will operate the 72-room hotel while Leisure Hotels Group will continue to manage the outdoor banquet halls and lawns for bespoke events.

The hotel, which was already in operation, has been relaunched as a Ginger Hotel with the brand’s lean luxe design and service philosophy of offering a vibrant, contemporary, and seamless hospitality experience. Strategically located near Pari Chowk with convenient access to the commercial centre and the upcoming Jewar airport, it also features Café Etcetera, the all-day diner, and two conference rooms.

This will be the fourth hotel that Leisure will be signing with Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). Their other hotels include the Taj Corbett Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand; Pilibhit House in Haridwar, which is an IHCL SeleQtions and The Naini Retreat in Nainital (to be converted in 2023). Leisure Hotels also has properties in other locations in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa & Uttar Pradesh. The group’s portfolio includes business hotels, resorts, villas and camps.

Vibhas Prasad, director of Leisure Hotels said “We believe in offering an “asset right" model for our hotels and resorts, wherein we continue to build on the existing synergistic relationship with IHCL to monetise our assets to realise their full potential."

Kapareva Development is also a partner in the deal. The firm is an investment management company with hospitality interests in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand and commercial real estate assets in Uttar Pradesh, and works with hospitality operators to optimise the value of hospitality assets and with real estate developers & lessees to unlock value from its real estate portfolios. Its director, Ashwani Kumar Gupta said, “Our existing partnerships with Leisure Hotels has helped us realise significant appreciation in the value of our hospitality assets in the last decade. Greater Noida is a hub for major corporates, automobile and telecom companies in the country. Furthermore, the hotel is about an hour's drive from the upcoming Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh."

Hospitality firm Hotelivate said in a report that in FY21, organized rooms supply in India grew by 3.3% over the previous fiscal year. India has about 144,000 branded rooms, including the 4,093 new rooms launched last year. A majority of this inventory came up in major metros, growing 1% in FY21. Delhi topped the charts with 15,181 rooms, followed by Mumbai, including Navi Mumbai (14,330), and Bengaluru with 13,901 rooms.

