Leisure Hotels Group partners IHCL-backed Ginger to open hotel in Greater Noida

Kapareva Development is also a partner in the deal. The firm is an investment management company with hospitality interests in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand and commercial real estate assets in Uttar Pradesh, and works with hospitality operators to optimise the value of hospitality assets and with real estate developers & lessees to unlock value from its real estate portfolios. Its director, Ashwani Kumar Gupta said, “Our existing partnerships with Leisure Hotels has helped us realise significant appreciation in the value of our hospitality assets in the last decade. Greater Noida is a hub for major corporates, automobile and telecom companies in the country. Furthermore, the hotel is about an hour's drive from the upcoming Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh."