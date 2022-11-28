Leisure Hotels Group to expand its hostel segment brand2 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 04:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Leisure Hotels Group (LHG), a hospitality company that owns 22 properties in four states, and entered the branded hostel space under Bedzzz two years ago, is looking to expand its footprint in the category. The company said it will look to scale the hostel vertical with its second property in Varanasi.