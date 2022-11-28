Leisure Hotels Group to expand its hostel segment brand

The company plans to deploy upwards of ₹100 crore to build the next nine hotels expected to be ready by 2024. These will be projects across categories in the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh regions. Currently, two of Leisure Hotels’ properties are managed by IHCL-owned Taj Hotels such as Pilibhit House in Haridwar. ﻿ In the past, for its owned hotels, the company has also partnered with The Claridges and Club Mahindra (Mahindra Holidays & Resort India Ltd) to run its properties. It also has a villa property, The Bungalows Light House in Goa. “We don’t have a mnemonic that we want to carry forward for our hotel management arm. So we are happy to take on properties from owners that want to keep their own names and brand equity," Prasad said.