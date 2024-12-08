Lemon Tree eyes co-branding alliances with international hotel chains
As demand for hotel rooms in India is expected to outpace supply in the coming years, Lemon Tree Hotels is readying itself to leverage its brand identity and capture a more premium pricing. The company’s chairperson, Patanjali G. Keswani, who spoke exclusively to Mint, said that this growth will be supported by increased discretionary spending on branded hotels across India. Keswani said that over the past 12 years, Lemon Tree has built more hotel rooms than any other hotel company in India. He said that the Delhi-based company plans to list its subsidiary, Fleur Hotels, within the next 24 months to pare debt, and is also eyeing alliances with international hotel chains for co-branding or shared loyalty programmes in the next five years.