Lemon Tree eyes co-branding alliances with international hotel chains

In September you announced your plans to list your subsidiary Fleur Hotels. What is the intent behind that?

Yes, we intend to list the subsidiary within two years. About 70% of our hotel rooms are in this subsidiary. This includes our Delhi Lemon Tree Premier, Aerocity and Aurika Mumbai Skycity hotels. Fleur will become a very large income generator with an Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) over ₹700 crore per annum. Once listed, within six months, Fleur will become debt free and have about ₹2,000 crore of growth capital available. When this happens, Lemon Tree's management fee from Fleur becomes visible, which is about ₹150-180 crore per annum. In the last 15 years, we have built 5,000 rooms, so with this growth capital and the cash flow that Fleur already generates we should be able to scale the asset-development side of the business too in that company.